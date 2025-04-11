Edwards Lifesciences Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Edwards Lifesciences, revealing an average target of $76.89, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.44% from the previous average price target of $74.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Edwards Lifesciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $75.00|$78.00 | |Matt Miksic |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $90.00|$88.00 | |William Plovanic |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Hold | $71.00|$68.00 | |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $85.00|$85.00 | |Adam Maeder |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $73.00|$70.00 | |Vijay Kumar |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $73.00|$75.00 | |Patrick Wood |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $75.00|$70.00 | |Rick Wise |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $90.00|$75.00 | |Mike Polark |Wolfe Research |Maintains |Underperform | $60.00|$60.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Edwards Lifesciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Edwards Lifesciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Edwards Lifesciences analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Edwards Lifesciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for EW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.