Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 22.1% in a Year: What's Driving It?

Edwards Lifesciences EW has delivered an impressive return over the past year, with shares rallying 22.1%. The stock comfortably outpaced the industry’s 3.8% fall and closely tracked the S&P 500 composite’s 23.5% rise.

Carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, the renowned global structural heart innovation company has seen consistent growth in the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (“TMTT”) segment over the past few quarters while efficiently scaling its fast-growing businesses. The company’s Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) platform benefits from advances in new technologies such as RESILIA and increased global adoption. The Surgical Structural Heart business also sees robust uptake of its premium surgical technologies worldwide.

Irvine, CA-based Edwards Lifesciences deals in products and technologies aimed at treating advanced cardiovascular diseases, especially structural heart disease in critically ill patients. On Sept. 3, 2024, Edwards Lifesciences completed the sale of its Critical Care product group to Becton, Dickinson, and Company for $4.2 billion in cash, strengthening balance sheet flexibility to invest in technologies for aortic, mitral, tricuspid and pulmonic patients, as well as new therapeutic areas for interventional heart failure.

Factors Supporting Edwards’ Price Rally

The rally in the share price can be linked to the company’s ongoing momentum in the TMTT segment, led by continued global adoption of the PASCAL and EVOQUE systems. Backed by the insights gained from clinical trials and real-world experiences, Edwards constructed a strategic portfolio of leading transcatheter technologies to provide both repair and replacement solutions for mitral and tricuspid patients. The company continues to scale its fast-growing business and remains pleased with its trajectory over the past several years.

Under the finalized National Coverage Determination, EVOQUE became eligible in March 2025 for all Medicare beneficiaries with symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR). In April 2025, the SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system received CE Mark for the transcatheter treatment of patients with symptomatic (moderate-to-severe or severe) mitral regurgitation (MR), who are deemed unsuitable for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge (TEER) therapy.



TAVR sales exceeded $1 billion for the fifth consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025. The performance reflects clinicians' elevated focus on SAPIEN therapy and proactive disease management of patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis. Edwards' strong competitive position and pricing remained stable globally. In Europe, results reflected healthy underlying TAVR procedure growth and its consistent execution across the region.

Following the CE Mark for the Alterra system for congenital heart patients, Edwards is rolling out this therapy in Europe, and initial feedback from clinicians has been positive.

In 2025, growth in the Surgical Structural Heart business was driven by the strong global adoption of Edwards’ premium resilient technologies, including INSPIRIS, MITRIS and KONECT. The company continues to see positive procedure growth globally for the many patients treated surgically, including those undergoing complex procedures. Edwards has been continuously generating evidence to expand the RESILIA portfolio. The company also made progress in advancing important innovations worldwide, including the CE Mark approval for KONECT in Europe and the launch of MITRIS in China.

Concerns for EW Stock

The industrywide increase in inflationary pressure, supply constraints stemming from geopolitical complications and regulatory changes are weighing heavily on Edwards’ operating results. The business is also currently experiencing staffing shortages within the hospital systems.

A Glance at EW’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase 14.8% and 12.2%, respectively, to $2.94 and $3.30. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2026 EPS has risen 2.1%.

Revenues for 2026 are projected to grow 9.6% to $6.65 billion, followed by a 9.8% jump to $7.30 billion in 2027.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 4.9%, well ahead of the industry’s -0.7% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 22.3% against the industry’s 3.8% fall in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an earnings yield of 2.1% against the industry’s -0.7% yield. Shares of the company have dropped 0.9% compared with the industry’s 39% fall. ISRG’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared with the industry’s 2.6% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 130.6% against the industry’s 17.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

