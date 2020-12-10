Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY21 Adj. EPS Below View

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) presents long-term strategic initiatives and growth outlook at its annual investor conference. It expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.00 - $2.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects 2021 global sales of $4.9 billion-$5.3 billion; underlying growth in the mid-teens. Analysts expect annual revenues of $5.1 billion.

The company projects 2021 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement or TAVR sales of $3.2 billion- $3.6 billion; underlying growth of 15%-20%.

Edwards continues to believe the global TAVR opportunity will reach $7+ billion by 2024, with continuing growth thereafter, fueled by therapy expansion, technology advances and geographic expansion.

The company noted that it is currently integrating a full range of technologies on the HemoSphere monitoring platform. In addition, Edwards anticipates the launch of its Viewfinder connectivity solution in 2021.

