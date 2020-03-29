Edwards Lifesciences Says SAPIEN 3 Valve Shows Excellent Results At 2 Years

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced 2-year results of the randomized PARTNER 3 trial comparing treatment with the SAPIEN 3 valve to surgery in patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis or AS at low risk of death from surgery.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR with the SAPIEN 3 valve continued to demonstrate favorable results for low-risk patients over surgery.

TAVR resulted in a 37 percent reduction in the event rate for the primary endpoint of the trial, which was a composite of all-cause mortality, all stroke and rehospitalization at two years.

Death and stroke rates were both low between TAVR and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) at two years, and TAVR patients experienced a significantly lower rate of rehospitalization.

The SAPIEN 3 valve was approved in August 2019 in the United States for the treatment of low risk patients with severe, symptomatic AS.

