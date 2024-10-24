News & Insights

Edwards Lifesciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS 67c, consensus 64c

October 24, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $1.35B, consensus $1.52B. “In the third quarter, we took important actions to sharpen our focus on structural heart by divesting Critical Care and investing in platforms to impact more patients and position Edwards for sustainable growth,” said Bernard Zovighian, CEO. “Third quarter total company sales growth from continuing operations of 10% reflected strong contributions from both TAVR and our rapidly growing TMTT product group. Results from continuing operations were slightly ahead of our guidance expectations. As we look ahead, we see expanded opportunities to meet the needs of a highly diverse group of patients suffering from aortic stenosis, aortic regurgitation, mitral and tricuspid disease, and structural heart failure.”

