Edwards Lifesciences Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said, for 2019, the company now expects total sales around the top of its previous $4.0 billion to $4.3 billion range. The company raised its full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.50 to $5.65 from $5.20 to $5.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.34 on revenue of $4.23 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share grew 32 percent, higher than expected, to $1.41. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter sales were $1.1 billion, up 21 percent over the prior year, or 19 percent on an underlying basis. Analysts expected revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences were up nearly 4% after hours.

