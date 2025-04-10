Edwards Lifesciences’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Stocks

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), a $39.4 billion medical technology firm based in Irvine, California, specializes in cutting-edge solutions for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its product lineup includes tissue heart valves, valve repair systems, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy tools, oxygenators, and related pharmaceuticals. The company is slated to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings for FY2025 on Thursday, Apr. 24. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EW to report a profit of $0.60 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.1% from $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarterly reports. 

Its EPS of $0.59 in the previous quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.3%, driven by strong demand for its transcatheter heart valve therapies, continued momentum in its critical care segment, and effective cost management across operations.

For the current year, analysts expect EW to report EPS of $2.45, representing a marginal rise from $2.43 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to improve by 12.2% year over year to $2.75 in fiscal 2026. 

EW shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks, sliding 24.9% compared to the S&P 500’s ($SPX4.7% gain. The stock also trailed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV3.2% fall during the same period.

Shares of EW surged 6.9% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 12. The company reported a 9% increase in its sales, which amounted to $1.4 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) segment contributed significantly, generating $1.04 billion in sales, a 6% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) segment experienced remarkable growth, with sales rising by 88% to $105 million. The Surgical segment also performed well, with global sales reaching $244 million, up 6% from the prior year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EW stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 15 give a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst advocates a “Strong Sell.” 

EW's average analyst price target is $79.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.2% from the current levels.

