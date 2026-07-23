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Edwards Lifesciences Q2 Profit Down; Raises 2026 Sales Outlook

July 23, 2026 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Thursday reported a lower profit in the second quarter, as revenues increased 14%.

Net income declined to $241.9 million or $0.42 per share from $333.2 million or $0.56 per share last year, primarily reflecting a higher tax provision and impairment charges.

Adjusted earnings were $0.78 per share, compared with $0.67 per share a year earlier.

Second-quarter net sales increased 13.6% to $1.74 billion from $1.53 billion a year ago, while constant-currency sales grew 12.5%.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) sales rose 11.3% to $1.26 billion, and Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) sales jumped 47.3% to $195.9 million. Surgical sales increased 6.5% to $284.1 million.

Operating margin improved to 29.5% from 26.8%, while adjusted operating margin increased to 30.0% from 28.2%.

For 2026, Edwards raised its constant-currency sales growth guidance to 10% to 11% from 9% to 11%, increased TAVR sales growth guidance to 8% to 9% from 7% to 9%, and lifted TMTT sales guidance to $760 million to $780 million from $740 million to $780 million. The company reaffirmed adjusted earnings guidance of $2.95 to $3.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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