Edwards Lifesciences' Q1 Earnings on Deck: Here's What to Expect

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.45%. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 5.46%.

EW’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, suggesting 12.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 72 cents per share, indicating a 12.5% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Edwards’ Q1 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained unchanged at 72 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s progress ahead of this announcement.

Factors at Play

In the first quarter of 2026, the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”) arm is likely to have delivered strong performance, supported by clinicians' elevated focus on SAPIEN therapy and proactive disease management for patients with severe aortic stenosis.

In the United States, growth appears to have been driven by a strong focus on the timely treatment of patients with severe aortic stenosis, supported by a growing body of high-quality clinical evidence for the SAPIEN platform and increased adoption of the company’s SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA. Progress is also likely to have been supported by CMS’ decision to formally reconsider the NCD for TAVR.

In the previous quarter, results in Europe reflected solid underlying procedure growth and consistent regional execution, supported by updated European Society of Cardiology and European Association for Cardiothoracic Surgery guidelines that are reshaping clinical discussions. We expect these trends to have persisted in the first quarter as well.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, TAVR sales are expected to be $1.16 billion, implying a 10.5% year-over-year increase.

In the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (“TMTT”) segment, strength in the portfolio of repair and replacement technologies for both Mitral and Tricuspid valves is likely to have supported Edwards’ performance in first-quarter 2026. The PASCAL and EVOQUE systems are expected to have gained traction globally.

Also, with the addition of SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system — the first transcatheter therapy utilizing a transseptal approach — Edwards is uniquely positioned to have met the broad and diverse needs of patients with mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-eps-surprise | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

In the previous quarter, SAPIEN M3 received FDA approval for the treatment of mitral regurgitation (MR). We expect this development to have contributed to the company’s top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the TMTT business’ revenues is pegged at $161 million, implying a 39.8% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.

Edwards’ Surgical Structural Heart might have delivered a strong performance in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by global adoption of its premium RESILIA portfolio, including MITRIS, INSPIRIS and KONECT.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $267.2 million, suggesting a modest 6.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers for Edwards

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Edwards has an Earnings ESP of -0.65%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

AGEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies an increase of 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

BIIB’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 19.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS suggests a 17.7% year-over-year improvement.

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Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.