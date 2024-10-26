Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $85 from $80 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $85 from $80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a solid beat on sales and earnings and the Q4 guidance and 2025 commentary should drive continued upward momentum for the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
