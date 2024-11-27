Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $80 from $75 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $80 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm expects Edwards to discuss its product and clinical pipeline in detail at its 2024 Investor Conference on December 4, as well as provide a financial outlook for 2025 that is likely to be typically conservative ahead of the start of the year, likely encompassing consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
