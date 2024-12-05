Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $78 from $70 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $78 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Investor Day presentation served as a clearing event, with FY25 outlook bracketing consensus, but while the firm’s price target increase reflects a forward roll of estimates to FY26, it also prefers to have more conviction in estimate upside and a stronger revenue acceleration trajectory, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
