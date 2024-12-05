News & Insights

Stocks

Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $78 from $70 at Truist

December 05, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $78 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Investor Day presentation served as a clearing event, with FY25 outlook bracketing consensus, but while the firm’s price target increase reflects a forward roll of estimates to FY26, it also prefers to have more conviction in estimate upside and a stronger revenue acceleration trajectory, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.