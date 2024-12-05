Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $75 from $70 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Rick Wise raised the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. After having attended Edwards Lifesciences annual analyst meeting, the firm says it left the event “clearly understanding the blueprint” for the Edwards story to develop positively. However, as it looks for more concrete physician supportive inputs, Edwards shares seem “reasonably valued” for now, the analyst tells investors.

