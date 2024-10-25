Edwards Lifesciences price target lowered to $70 from $71 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $70 from $71 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat but below-consensus guide. The company’s discontinued operations made for a messy Q3 though the worldwide TAVR & TMTT delivered slight upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that it sees risk-reward on the stock as balanced.
- Edwards Lifesciences price target raised to $78 from $72 at JPMorgan
- Edwards Lifesciences price target lowered to $68 from $73 at Baird
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
- Edwards Lifesciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS 67c, consensus 64c
- Edwards Lifesciences backs FY24 revenue growth view 8%-10%, consensus $1.44B
