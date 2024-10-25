Edwards Lifesciences price target lowered to $70 from $71 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to $70 from $71 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat but below-consensus guide. The company’s discontinued operations made for a messy Q3 though the worldwide TAVR & TMTT delivered slight upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that it sees risk-reward on the stock as balanced.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.