Edwards Lifesciences options imply 8.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.1%, or $5.76, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.2%.
