Edwards Lifesciences' (EW) TMTT Sales Aid Amid Margin Woes

Edwards Lifesciences EW continues to benefit from the huge untapped potential in emerging markets. However, persistent forex woes do not bode well. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2023 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company also registered year-over-year growth on both fronts. The company’s Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) segment registered strong growth, driven by the continued adoption of the PASCAL Precision system in Europe. During the quarter, the company completed the enrolment of the TRISCEND II pivotal trial for the EVOQUE Tricuspid Valve Replacement System.

Further, growth within Surgical Structural Heart was lifted by the increased adoption of Edwards' premium products across all regions. The company raised its full-year 2023 guidance, which is encouraging too.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

Edwards Lifesciences expects to maintain its leadership position in the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market through an increased focus on expanding patient access by actively leveraging current valve platforms for additional indications. This includes developing next-generation valve platforms and maintaining trusted relationships with clinicians, payers and regulators.

Patients and clinicians are increasingly preferring TAVR. Based on the substantial body of compelling clinical evidence along with the strong adoption of its TAVR devices, management remains optimistic about the long-term growth opportunity its transcatheter therapies offer in theglobal market Edwards Lifesciences also remain committed to aggressively investing in structural heart disease and critical care technologies.



Edwards Lifesciences continues to expect the global TAVR opportunity to increase to $10 billion by 2028, implying a compounded annual growth rate in the low double-digit range. Also, management projects TMTT opportunity to be $5 billion by 2028.

On the flip side, the contraction of both margins during the first quarter was discouraging. In the quarter, gross margin contracted 25 basis points (bps) to 77.4%. The company-provided adjusted gross margin was 77.5%, reflecting a 30 basis-point contraction year over year. This year-over-year reduction was due to a less favorable impact from foreign exchange.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17.8% year over year. During the reported quarter, operating income fell 2.3% year over year. The operating margin contracted 339 bps to 29.6%.

The choppy market conditions due to the persistent foreign exchange impact and stiff competition within the medical device industry are concerns.

Meanwhile, the niche industry is highly competitive, with several competent players. In Heart Valve Therapy, Edwards Lifesciences primarily competes with Medtronic, whereas players such as ICU Medical, and Becton, Dickinson offer competition in the other segments.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Penumbra PEN, Lantheus LNTH and Haemonetics HAE. While Penumbra and Lantheus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Penumbra’s stock has risen 181.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at $1.56 for 2023 and $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

PEN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 109.09%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has remained constant at $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have improved 47.9% in the past year against the industry’s 19.5% decline.

LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.95%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ EPS have increased from $3.43 to $3.55 for 2023 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 37.3% in the past year against the industry’s 19.5% decline.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.21%. In the last reported quarter, Haemonetics delivered an earnings surprise of 13.24%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.