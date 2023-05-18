Edwards Lifesciences' (EW) TAVR Study Outcome Favorable

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW recently presented the new results from the Benchmark Registry in Europe showing the safety and efficacy of shortened treatment pathway for patients getting balloon-expandable valves during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The data was given at EuroPCR 2023 at a late-breaking clinical data session.

The recent development will fortify Edwards’ transcatheter aortic valve replacement and surgical structural heart.

Study Details

The goal of the study was to determine whether implementing a set of tailored Benchmark practises could shorten hospital length of stay (LOS), increase the occupancy of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and increase patient and staff satisfaction while maintaining patient safety. The study looked at 2,405 patients who underwent TAVR with a balloon-expandable valve at 28 sites across seven European countries.

With a focus on conscious sedation, recovery outside of the IC, and a target of next-day discharge, the Edwards Benchmark programme standardises a minimum approach to TAVR that unlocks the inherent advantages of the procedure's less intrusive nature while maintaining patient outcomes.

Patients who underwent TAVR had ICU stays cut by 25% and median hospital stay reduced by 33%, while still maintaining 30-day clinical outcomes comparable to those of patients treated prior to the establishment of the Benchmark route. Researchers came to the conclusion that expanding the use of Benchmark best practises will increase the TAVR pathway's effectiveness without lowering patient safety.

The trial results showed great patient satisfaction with all aspects of the Benchmark practises, scoring above 90% on post-procedure patient satisfaction surveys, in addition to a noticeable reduction in ICU stay and hospital stay with no loss of patient safety after 30 days.

Significance of the Study

The findings of this study confirm the value of the Edwards Benchmark programme for standardizing clinical pathways for patients undergoing TAVI (TAVR) in Europe. The findings show substantial efficiency gains without sacrificing patient safety.

The Benchmark Registry adds to the expanding body of research that shows TAVR to be a triple-win procedure that not only improves patient quality of life but also lowers costs for the healthcare system. These results ought to reassure implanters that the Benchmark programme can assist TAVR centres to become more productive without compromising safety.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market size was valued at $5,714.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. The rising prevalence of aortic valve stenosis (AS), increasing demand for minimal-invasive procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and the growing geriatric population are driving the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Edwards Lifesciences presented new data from the COMMENCE aortic trial, demonstrating low rates of structural valve deterioration (SVD) in bioprosthetic aortic valves with the company's innovative RESILIA tissue. The latest COMMENCE aortic trial data emphasizes the value of RESILIA tissue-based offerings in helping patients and their physicians with lifetime management of valve disease.

The company continues to advance enrolment in the PROGRESS pivotal trial for moderate AS patients and gained significant learnings from the alliance pivotal trial to study the next-generation TAVR technology, SAPIEN X4. These transformative developments reinforce the long-term confidence in the strong growth of transcatheter based aortic valve interventions.

In the United States, fourth quarter TAVR procedures grew in the mid-single-digit range. Growth in the United States was higher in larger volume centers and in states with fewer COVID restrictions as measured by the Daxferns Containment and Health Index.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 7.1% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 3.2%.

