Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed the most recent trading day at $111.61, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

Edwards Lifesciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 7.57% from the year-ago period.

EW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $5.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.96% and +9.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Edwards Lifesciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Edwards Lifesciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.8, so we one might conclude that Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EW has a PEG ratio of 3.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

