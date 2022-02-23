Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed at $105.33, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Edwards Lifesciences as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.31 billion, up 7.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $5.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.96% and +9.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Edwards Lifesciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Edwards Lifesciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.37, so we one might conclude that Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that EW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

