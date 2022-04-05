Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed at $120.22, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 11.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Edwards Lifesciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 7.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $5.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.32% and +9.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Edwards Lifesciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Edwards Lifesciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.7, so we one might conclude that Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.