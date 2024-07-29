Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you assessed how the international operations of Edwards Lifesciences (EW) performed in the quarter ended June 2024? For this medical device maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into EW's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.39 billion, showing decrease of 9.4%. We will now explore the breakdown of EW's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in EW's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $87.4 million came from Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 6.3%. This represented a surprise of -29.06% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $123.2 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $110.8 million, or 6.9%, and $117.9 million, or 7.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe generated $335.6 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 24.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of -11.43% compared to the $378.92 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $367.8 million (23%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $336.2 million (22%) to the total revenue.

Rest of World accounted for 10.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $146.1 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -22.07%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $187.47 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of World contributed $178.9 million (11.2%) and $180.8 million (11.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to report $1.61 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 8.7% from the year-ago quarter. Japan, Europe and Rest of World are expected to contribute 7.4% ($119.83 million), 22.6% ($363.54 million) and 11% ($176.95 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $6.45 billion, which signifies a rise of 7.5% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Japan at 7.3% ($471.35 million), Europe at 23.3% ($1.51 billion) and Rest of World at 11.2% ($719.74 million).

In Conclusion

Edwards Lifesciences' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Edwards Lifesciences has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Edwards Lifesciences' Stock Value

The stock has witnessed a decline of 32.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 0.2%. In the same interval, the Zacks Medical sector, to which Edwards Lifesciences belongs, has registered an increase of 0.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 26.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.5%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 5.9% during this timeframe.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.