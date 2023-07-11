Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EW broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

EW could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account EW's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch EW for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

