Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q1 Earnings Top, 2024 Sales View Up

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 66 cents in first-quarter 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. The figure also increased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The quarter’s one-time adjustments primarily include certain litigation expenses and amortization of intangible assets, among others.

GAAP EPS were 58 cents in the quarter, up 3.6% year over year.

Sales Details

First-quarter net sales were $1.59 billion, up 9.5% year over year on a reported and constant exchange rate or CER basis. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Segmental Details

In the first quarter, global sales in the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) product group amounted to $1.01 billion, up 6.3% year over year or 6.6% at CER. The upside is driven by growth in the United States and Japan. The company’s global competitive position and selling prices were stable. Procedure trends increased as the quarter progressed. This compares with our model projection of $1.02 billion for first-quarter 2024.

Edwards remains pleased with the performance of its SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA platform. The company is positioned for healthy and sustainable TAVR growth well into the future, driven by the development of differentiated TAVR technologies, a deep commitment to advancing patient care through high-quality clinical evidence and its investment in patient activation initiatives.

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) sales totaled $72.9 million, up 75.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure on a reported basis. This performance was driven by the expanded adoption and new site activation of PASCAL, supported by continued double-digit TEER market growth in the United States and Europe. This compares with our model projection of $70.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Surgical Structural Heart sales in the first quarter totaled $266 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis and 7.9% at CER. Growth was driven by the adoption of Edwards' premium surgical technologies, INSPIRIS, MITRIS and KONECT. This compares with our model projection of $251.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Critical Care sales totaled $251 million in the first quarter, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis and 14.4% on CER. Contributions from all product lines drove sales growth. Growth was led by Edwards' Smart Recovery technologies, including the Acumen IQ sensor. This compares with our model projection of $232.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Margins

In the first quarter, gross profit was $1.21 billion, up 7.3%. However, the gross margin contracted 155 basis points (bps) to 75.9%.

The company-provided adjusted gross margin was 76%, marking a 150- 150-basis-point (bps) contraction year over year. This year-over-year reduction was due to the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12.2% year over year to $489.7 million. Research and development expenditures were $285.2 million, up 9.2% year over year.

During the reported quarter, operating income rose 1.2% year over year to $437.7 million. The operating margin contracted 225 bps to 27.4%.

Cash Position

Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.69 billion compared with $1.64 billion recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Long-term debt was $597.2 million at the end of the first quarter, slightly up from $597 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Guidance

The company updated its guidance for full-year 2024.

Edwards Lifesciences now expects full-year 2024 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.70-$2.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $3.09.

The company now projects total sales for 2024 to be in the high range of prior guidance of $6.30-$6.60 billion, suggesting growth of 8-10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.14 billion.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company projects total sales to be between $1.62 and $1.70 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected in the band of 67 cents to 71 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $2.76.

Our Take

Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2024 on a bullish note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. Revenues continued to grow on the strength of a differentiated portfolio of advanced therapies. The company continues to witness strong performance of its SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA platform, which is the leading platform in the United States and Japan. Further, expanded adoption and new site activation of PASCAL, supported by continued double-digit TEER market growth in the United States and Europe during the reported quarter, also look encouraging. The raised 2024 sales outlook raises optimism about the stock.

However, mounting costs and expenses continued to put pressure on margins in the reported quarter. Choppy market conditions stemming from persistent foreign exchange impact and stiff competition within the medical device industry are concerns.

