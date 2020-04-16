Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed at $217.52, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 23.98% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

EW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 23, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 7.89% from the year-ago period.

EW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $4.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.05% and +1.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.8% lower. EW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.58, so we one might conclude that EW is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EW has a PEG ratio of 2.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.