Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Gets FDA Nod for MITRIS RESILIA Valve

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW recently gained FDA approval for its MITRIS RESILIA valve-- a tissue valve replacement intended explicitly for the heart's mitral position. The MITRIS RESILIA valve is based on the reliable Carpentier-Edwards PERIMOUNT platform.

The addition of MITRIS RESILIA valve completes the portfolio of surgical heart valve innovations incorporating the advanced RESILIA tissue, which includes an aortic valve, an aortic valved conduit and presently a mitral valve.

The latest FDA approval is likely to bolster the company’s Surgical Structural Heart business. The MITRIS RESILIA valve has also been approved by regulatory bodies in Japan, Canada and other nations.

More on the MITRIS RESILIA Valve

The MITRIS RESILIA valve offers improved RESILIA tissue with an anti-calcification technology which enables devices to be stored under dry packaging conditions for ease of use. The RESILIA tissue is bovine pericardial tissue studied in two robust pre-market clinical trials, including the COMMENCE trial and the EU Feasibility trial. It is worth noting that the RESILIA tissue serves as the platform for Edwards Lifesciences’ new class of valves.

The MITRIS RESILIA valve resembles the asymmetric shape of the native mitral valve. It has a low-profile frame that helps prevent stent posts from obstructing the left ventricular outflow tract. It is also visible under fluoroscopy to allow for potential transcatheter interventions for patients. The MITRIS RESILIA valve combines tissue with integrity-preservation technology to help enhance the valve’s longevity.



Per management, the MITRIS RESILIA valve has been designed to function similarly to the native mitral valve, handling the highest pressure in the heart and providing sustained hemodynamic performance, instilling surgeons and patients' confidence in this novel therapy option.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketWatch, the transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement market is set to witness a CAGR of 30% during 2021-2026. Factors such as a surge in the geriatric population, growing mitral valve disorders, technological advancements and the introduction of new mitral valves are fuelling market growth.

Given the market prospects, the latest FDA approval for the MITRIS RESILIA valve comes at an opportune time.

Developments in Surgical Structural Heart Business

During the fourth quarter 2021, Edwards Lifesciences’ Surgical Structural Heart sales rose 8.4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 9.3% on an underlying basis. The upside in the Surgical Structural Heart business was led by the growing uptake of the INSPIRIS RESILIA aortic surgical valve, the KONECT RESILIA aortic tissue valve conduit and the MITRIS RESILIA valve worldwide. The company saw increased prioritization of life-saving surgical therapies over elective procedures in the quarter amid worsening hospital staffing shortages.

