Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed at $98.43, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 1.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Edwards Lifesciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $5.72 billion, which would represent changes of +15.77% and +9.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Edwards Lifesciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Edwards Lifesciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.28.

Meanwhile, EW's PEG ratio is currently 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

