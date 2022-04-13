Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed at $121.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 13.84% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Edwards Lifesciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, Edwards Lifesciences is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion, up 7.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $5.72 billion, which would represent changes of +15.32% and +9.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Edwards Lifesciences should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Edwards Lifesciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.4, so we one might conclude that Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.