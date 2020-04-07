Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed at $194.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EW as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 11.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 11.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $4.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.69% and +4.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.68% lower. EW currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.11, so we one might conclude that EW is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that EW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

