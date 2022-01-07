Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) closed the most recent trading day at $122.30, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 2.4% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Edwards Lifesciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Edwards Lifesciences is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 13.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Edwards Lifesciences should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Edwards Lifesciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 48.09, so we one might conclude that Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that EW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

