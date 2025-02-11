EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Earnings Results: $EW Reports Quarterly Earnings

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ($EW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,385,800,000, missing estimates of $1,398,299,036 by $-12,499,036.
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Insider Trading Activity
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,042,108.
- LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,647,862
- SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $806,405
- DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $219,577.
- DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $215,660.
- WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 583 shares for an estimated $42,716
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 756 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 14,610,123 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $964,122,016
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 13,357,889 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $881,487,095
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 8,972,491 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $592,094,681
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 7,509,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,939,389
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,537,494 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $483,970,680
- FMR LLC removed 5,773,245 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $380,976,437
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,270,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $347,806,234
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Government Contracts
We have seen $26,043,118 of award payments to $EW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BILL PAY TRANSACTIONS: $238,000
- EXPRESS REPORT: IMPLANT BILL ONLY: $236,500
- HEART VALVE CATHETERS: $204,000
- BILL PAY SURGICIAL IMPLANTS: $192,000
- PROSTHTICS - EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 ULTRA TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVES X 5: $170,000
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 08/20.
