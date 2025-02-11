EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Earnings Results: $EW Reports Quarterly Earnings

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ($EW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,385,800,000, missing estimates of $1,398,299,036 by $-12,499,036.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES insiders have traded $EW stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD E JR BOBO (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,042,108 .

. LARRY L WOOD (Global President TAVR & Surg) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,647,862

SCOTT B. ULLEM (CVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $806,405

DANIEL J. LIPPIS (CVP, JAPAC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $219,577 .

. DAVEEN CHOPRA (CVP, TMTT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $215,660 .

. WAYNE MARKOWITZ (GM & SVP, Surgical) sold 583 shares for an estimated $42,716

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 756 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Government Contracts

We have seen $26,043,118 of award payments to $EW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 08/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.