Edwards Lifesciences Declines 17% On FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) shares are down more than 18 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a reduction in its sales as well as adjusted earnings outlook for the full year 2022.

Edwards now sees adjusted earnings to be in a range of $2.40-$2.50, while its previous guidance was to the bottom end of $2.50-$2.65.

The company now expects sales for 2022 to be at the low end of its previous outlook of $5.35 to $5.55 billion, in view of the challenges in U.S. hospital staffing as well as the strong U.S. dollar. TAVR sales also are expected at the low end of the previous range of $3.5 to $3.7 billion.

Currently, shares are at $71.46, down 17.20 percent from the previous close of $86.30 on a volume of 6,344,189.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.