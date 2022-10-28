Markets
EW

Edwards Lifesciences Declines 17% On FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) shares are down more than 18 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a reduction in its sales as well as adjusted earnings outlook for the full year 2022.

Edwards now sees adjusted earnings to be in a range of $2.40-$2.50, while its previous guidance was to the bottom end of $2.50-$2.65.

The company now expects sales for 2022 to be at the low end of its previous outlook of $5.35 to $5.55 billion, in view of the challenges in U.S. hospital staffing as well as the strong U.S. dollar. TAVR sales also are expected at the low end of the previous range of $3.5 to $3.7 billion.

Currently, shares are at $71.46, down 17.20 percent from the previous close of $86.30 on a volume of 6,344,189.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular