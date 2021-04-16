Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 66.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Edwards Lifesciences could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:EW Price Based on Past Earnings April 16th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Edwards Lifesciences' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Edwards Lifesciences?

Edwards Lifesciences' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 21%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 43% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 25% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Edwards Lifesciences is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Edwards Lifesciences maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Edwards Lifesciences has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Edwards Lifesciences' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

