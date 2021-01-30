Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Just Released Its Annual Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.4% to US$82.58 in the past week. Edwards Lifesciences reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$4.4b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.30, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:EW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Edwards Lifesciences' 25 analysts is for revenues of US$5.05b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 46% to US$1.93. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.02 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$93.32, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Edwards Lifesciences analyst has a price target of US$111 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$64.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Edwards Lifesciences shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Edwards Lifesciences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Edwards Lifesciences is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Edwards Lifesciences. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Edwards Lifesciences analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Edwards Lifesciences has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

