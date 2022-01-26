Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $335.3 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $309.5 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $320.3 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $335.3 Mln. vs. $309.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 to $0.62

