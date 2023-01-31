Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $398.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $335.3 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $395.6 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.35 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $398.4 Mln. vs. $335.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 to $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.37 - $1.45 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.