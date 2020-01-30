Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $280.2 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $7.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $309.6 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.17 billion from $0.98 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $309.6 Mln. vs. $248.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.

