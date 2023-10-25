Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $384.9 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $343.5 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $360.6 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.48 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $384.9 Mln. vs. $343.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.45 to $1.53 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60

