Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $343.5 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $340.1 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $383.8 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $343.5 Mln. vs. $340.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50

