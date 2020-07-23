Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW):

-Earnings: -$121.9 million in Q2 vs. $242.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.20 in Q2 vs. $0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $213.5 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $0.93 billion in Q2 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.5 Bln

