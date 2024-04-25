Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $351.9 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $340.5 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $397.3 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $1.60 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $351.9 Mln. vs. $340.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.62 - $1.70 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.80

