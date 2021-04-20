Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $338.2 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $310.6 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $340.4 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.22 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $340.4 Mln. vs. $320.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.07 to $2.27

