Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $310.6 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $249.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $320.4 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.13 million from $0.99 million last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $320.4 Mln. vs. $280.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Mln vs. $0.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 to $900 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 to $4.5 Bln

