Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit

October 24, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $362.1 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $334.9 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $398.6 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.354 billion from $1.243 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $362.1 Mln. vs. $334.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.354 Bln vs. $1.243 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.33 to $1.39 Bln

