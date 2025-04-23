Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $363.6 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $324.9 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $378.6 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $1.412 billion from $1.329 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $363.6 Mln. vs. $324.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.412 Bln vs. $1.329 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50

