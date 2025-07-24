Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Reports Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $333.2 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $366.3 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $391.8 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $1.532 billion from $1.369 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $333.2 Mln. vs. $366.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.532 Bln vs. $1.369 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.46 - $1.54 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.9 - $6.1 Bln

