Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $292.3 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $362.1 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $389.9 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $1.553 billion from $1.354 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $292.3 Mln. vs. $362.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.553 Bln vs. $1.354 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.51 - $1.59 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.56 - $2.62

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.