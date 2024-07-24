Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $366.3 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $307.1 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $424.9 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.39 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $366.3 Mln. vs. $307.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 to $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.56 to $1.64 Bln

