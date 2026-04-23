Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $380.7 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $363.6 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $455.2 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $1.648 billion from $1.412 billion last year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $380.7 Mln. vs. $363.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.648 Bln vs. $1.412 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.70 To $ 0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.66 B To $ 1.74 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.95 To $ 3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.5 B To $ 6.9 B

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