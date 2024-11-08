Edwards Lifesciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with 6,927 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 34.03%. Dec-24 75 calls and Dec-24 65 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.59. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

