Edwards Lifesciences call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with 5,859 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 36.02%. Nov-24 67.5 calls and Nov-24 75 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.27. Earnings are expected on February 4th.
Read More on EW:
